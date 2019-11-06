Executed man’s vile last words

A convicted killer who fatally stabbed a former co-worker during a 1992 burglary used his last words to directly address the parents of his victim, telling them: "I forgive you."

Charles Rhines was executed by lethal injection at 7.39pm local time, after the US Supreme Court declined to halt the execution despite three late appeals.

"Ed and Peggy Schaeffer, I forgive you for your anger and hatred toward me," Rhines said, before thanking his defence team.

But the victim's parents refused to focus on the man who killed their son, instead centring their attention on the young man they treasured and whom they called a blessing.

Donnivan Schaeffer’s father Ed speaks following the execution of Charles Rhines while his mother Peggy hugs her son’s former fiancée Sheila Pond Jackson. Picture: Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP

Ed Schaeffer holds a framed photo of his son Donnivan after Charles Rhines’ execution at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Picture: Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP

"I pray to God that he forgives you for your anger and hatred toward me. Thanks to my team. I love you all, goodbye. Let's go. That's all I have to say. Goodbye."

Rhines, 63, ambushed 22-year-old Donnivan Schaefer in 1992 when Mr Schaefer caught him robbing a Rapid City doughnut shop where he worked.

Rhines had been fired a few weeks earlier; investigators and prosecutors said he brushed off Mr Schaeffer's pleas for mercy.

The Schaeffers made clear they didn't want to talk about Rhines. Peggy Schaeffer appeared before reporters holding a photo of her two sons, including Donnivan, as children and then displayed a graduation photo of him.

"We were so blessed to have this young man in our family and in our life," she said. "Today is the day that we talk about Donnivan, the guy who loved his family, his fiancée, and his friends."

When asked about Rhines' final words addressing them, Peggy Schaeffer said that she has no anger towards Rhines and has already forgiven him.

"If I started hating, I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't be who I am," she said.

Media witnesses to the execution said Rhines appeared calm, and it took only about a minute for the pentobarbital used by the state to take effect.

They said when he finished speaking, he closed his eyes, then blinked, breathed heavily, rolled his head to the right and passed out. He was pronounced dead about five minutes later.

Breaking911 reported Rhines' last meal consisted of fried chicken, strawberry and cherry yoghurt, black licorice, cookies and cream ice cream, a root beer and a coffee with cream and sugar.

The family of victim Donnivan Schaeffer listens to a description of Charles Rhines' last words ‘forgiving’ them for their hatred of him. Picture: Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP

Rhines had challenged the state's use of pentobarbital, arguing it wasn't the ultra-fast-acting drug he was entitled to. A circuit judge ruled it was as fast or faster than other drugs when used in lethal doses and speculated that Rhines wanted only to delay his execution.

The US Supreme Court rejected that appeal, as well as his arguments that he was sentenced to die by a jury with an anti-gay bias and that he wasn't given access to experts who could have examined him for cognitive and psychiatric impairments.

Pentobarbital is used by a handful of states in executions, including Georgia, Missouri and Texas.

It was used last year when South Dakota executed Rodney Berget, who killed a prison guard during a 2011 escape attempt. Berget was pronounced dead 12 minutes after the lethal injection began, and a transcript released afterwards said Berget asked after the injection was administered: "Is it supposed to feel like that?"

That prompted a national group that studies capital punishment to call on the state to release more details about the drug used.

Mr Schaeffer was delivering supplies to Dig 'Em Donuts where he worked when Rhines ambushed him, stabbing him in the stomach. Bleeding from his wound, Mr Schaeffer begged to be taken to a hospital, vowing to keep silent about the crime; instead, he was forced into a storeroom, tied up and stabbed to death.

Steve Allender, a Rapid City police detective at the time of the killing who is now the city's mayor, said Rhines' jury sentenced him to death partly because of Rhines' "chilling laughter" as he described Mr Schaeffer's death spasms.

"I watched the jury as they listened to the confession of Charles Rhines on audiotape and their reaction to his confession was appropriate. Any human being would be repulsed by the things he said and the way he said them," Mr Allender told KELO.

People gather to protest the execution of Charles Rhines at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Fall. Picture: Abigail Dollins/The Argus Leader via AP

Media witnesses Jack Caudill, from KEVN-TV and KOTA-TV, Dave Kolpack from The Associated Press, and Arielle Zionts from the Rapid City Journal. Picture: Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP

Rhines attended Mr Schaeffer's funeral, then moved to Seattle a few days later. Authorities thought the move was odd because Rhines had vowed to never return to Washington state, where he had spent time in prison.

Mr Allender said authorities initially interviewed Rhines and felt something was off, but Rhines wasn't arrested until four months later - after he told his former roommate about the killing.

In the afternoon, about 30 protesters gathered in snow flurries outside the state prison where Rhines was to be executed, praying and singing hymns. Denny Davis, director of South Dakotans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said they accept Rhines' execution but hope to steer public opinion against capital punishment.

"It is about a culture shift and changing the values of people," he said. "Why would we want to put this person to death when society is already safe?"

But Mr Schaeffer's fiancée at the time of his death, Sheila Jackson, said the death penalty is what he would have wanted. She said the two had discussed it earlier on the day he was killed, saying that if anything ever happened to them, he believed in "an eye for an eye" justice.

Later that night, he left her to make deliveries to the doughnut shop, telling her he would call when he completed the delivery.