'Excuse me ... your pole is on fire'

KNOCK, knock - who's there?

Just as Amanda Byrnes got off the phone to her electrician, a passer-by knocked on the door to tell her a power pole out front was on fire.

Ms Byrnes had needed the electrician because her lights had been flickering - likely caused by the fire.

The Boundary St resident said she didn't know what to do as the line fell to the ground still alight but got the kids out of the house and called for help.

"I called 000 and so did the man who told us about it because they were like 'we know, we're on our way',” she said.

"The lights had been playing up and my computer had been glitching, so I went next door to see if they had power and she did, so then I checked the power box and rang the electrician.

"I didn't even think to look at the pole.”

Bundaberg police, fire and emergency services and an Ergon Energy crew attended the home, quickly extinguishing the fire.

After the fire was put out, a burnt-rubber smell hung in the air.

The quick work of Ergon workers meant only Ms Byrnes lost power for about an hour and a half, Bundaberg Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein told the NewsMail.

"We received reports of a pole top fire, which was extinguished when our crews arrived,” Mr Rehbein said.

"They believe the fire may have been started by a service fuse failing.

"They replaced the pole-top equipment that supplies this property and a neighbouring property before restoring supply to the customer about 1.10pm.”

Ms Brynes said she'd lived in the Boundary St home for the last 13 years and in Bundaberg since she was 13-years-old and has only recently experienced trouble with the power.

If you see a power line down or a fire call the emergency services on 000 and then phone Ergon Energy on 13 10 46 or 13 22 96 to report a fault.

For more visit www.ergon.com.au