EXCLUSIVE: What's in store for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

WHAT TO EXPECT: The famous Bundaberg Brewed Drinks barrel is about to undergo a big refurbishment with works starting Monday. Contributed

THE iconic Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel is now closed for an exciting period of refurbishment, and the final product is set to be impressive.

The NewsMail has obtained exclusive artist impressions of the exterior design plans.

CEO John McLean said making their signature bottle the hero was definitive of their brand in a natural environment.

"The real greenery helps reinforce one of our key points of difference which is the fact that we use real ingredients,” Mr McLean said.

"We also want to encourage locals and visitors alike to share images of our bottle around the world. It's a great photo opportunity.”

Mr McLean said the focus of the transformation was on their unique brewing methods.

"Bundaberg is now enjoyed in over 44 countries around the world,” he said.

"So our design highlights the key reasons behind our product that makes us different to any other in the world.

"This includes taking our visitors behind the scenes in our brewing process and will share the craft and time that goes into delivering our brews. Understanding the journey of the brewing process will also explain why they taste so good.

"We will also look to provide a new-look taste testing experience so they can experience our entire range of flavours including our hero, ginger beer.”

The CEO said the company would also be showcasing other fun and exciting ways to enjoy the Bundaberg product beyond the expected.

Mr McLean played an integral role to the build of the barrel 13 years ago and is committed to providing an entertaining and educational experience for both locals and tourists to the Bundaberg region.

Last week the ginger beer specialists donated fixtures and fittings from the barrel to the Salvation Army who will repurpose the materials for their stores throughout Bundaberg.

The Barrel will reopen ahead of Christmas, but in the meantime the temporary retail outlet at the brewery on Bargara Rd will stock cartons of 24 of the famous drinks in all flavours, as well as 12 and 10 packs of selected flavours.

The retail outlet is open 9am-4.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sunday and public holidays.