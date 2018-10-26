Menu
ON THE RUN: Gympie Police are searching for four juveniles who escaped from police this afternoon in a stolen vehicle.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Four juveniles flee police in stolen car

JOSH PRESTON
Philippe Coquerand
by and
26th Oct 2018 8:02 PM
BREAKING: Juveniles on the run from Gympie police

GYMPIE descended into chaos late Friday night when four juveniles evaded Gympie Police in a stolen car.

The Gympie Times obtained exclusive video footage of the culprits fleeing into the garden bed of a carpark, dodging a police vehicle and veering away from a pursuing motorcycle, making a left turn and continuing on the road.

Eyewitnesses said the stolen car "nearly ran over the policeman on the bike".

They said "lots of police came out of nowhere and were trying to catch them".

The white Nissan Qashqai with number plates 499WFB was stolen several days ago from a Brisbane address.

Gympie Police received a tip-off around 6pm this evening that the stolen vehicle was parked near the Gympie Aquatic Centre.

"We were looking into a stolen vehicle when it decamped from police this afternoon," Sergeant Scott Poole said.

"At this stage the juveniles are still on the run, I believe there was four in the car."

