EXCLUSIVE: Telco may have to pay you for slow internet

INTERNET SPEED: Isaac Schipper is one Bundaberg resident who received a refund from iiNet after slow internet speeds forced the company to pay up. Contributed

CUSTOMERS of iiNet could have a little more cash in their pockets with the internet provider handing refunds out to some Bundaberg residents experiencing slow speeds.

In an email to one resident, iiNet claimed the refund was centred around the charging of internet speeds that were not achievable in the area.

"We are likely to have breached the Australia Consumer Law regarding your NBN service...,” the email stated.

"As a result of an agreement with the ACC, you are entitled to claim a refund.”

The email explained the customer had paid for speeds of 100Mbps download, which the address could not receive.

The company provided comment to the NewsMail and said all major internet service providers had signed undertakings with the ACCC regarding the way in which they sold Fibre to the Node and Fibre to the Building NBN plans to customers.

It comes just days after Telstra was fined $10 million after it signed up as many as 100,000 customers for ringtones, gaming and other digital content without their knowledge.

The iiNet spokesperson said their internet speed issue was due to "the length and quality constraints of the copper used by NBN Co to deliver these specific NBN technologies.”

The company said 25 customers in the region were affected and could opt for a special refund if they downgraded to a lower speed tier.

"All customers affected by this physical NBN Co line speed issue will receive an email stating their compensation options as defined by the ACCC,” the spokesperson said.

"The calculation of the refund amounts presented has been defined by the ACCC, and is specific to each customer.

"Customers choosing a refund option will receive their refund in the second half of May 2018.”

Bundaberg resident Isaac Schipper said he was "surprised” to see an email from the company about his refund this week.

He said during a short period of living in the Kalkie suburb, he was paying for an internet speed of 100Mbps but only getting around 40Mbps.

"The 40 was still enough to use without hassle so I didn't question it at the time,” he said.

"I was a bit shocked that iiNet would organise a refund...”

Mr Schipper said he was offered a refund of about $120 from iiNet.

Internet speed explainer

ACCORDING to local company Queensland Computers, the difference between paying for a service and actually receiving those advertised speed figures was down to a number of factors.

"When you purchase an internet connection you are generally buying a maximum speed,” Queensland Computers' Geoff Augutis said.

"So customers hear 100Mbps and expect to get that, when in reality they are rarely seeing those speeds.

"Additionally, you are 'sharing' that capacity with others in your area, this is why the internet gets slower when all of the kids get home from school after 3pm.”

Mr Augutis said in Bundaberg, particular suburbs could reach better internet speeds than others.

"Originally the NBN was designed to be a fibre connection but as this got diluted to meet costs/targets a lot of connections ended up still running copper to the house.

"The older, less reliable copper cable in the ground affects the speed.”

Mr Augutis said the further a location is away from the local "exchange” the slower the internet tends to be.

"Think of it like the delay we used to hear when making a long distance of overseas phone call- the data is travelling further,” he said.