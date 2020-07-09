Menu
News

EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek inside revamped sports hall

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
9th Jul 2020 1:00 AM
BUNDABERG State High students will return to bigger and better school facilities in Term 3, with work on a new sports hall now completed.

The NewsMai l has been given an exclusive look inside the new hall during the school holidays.

The Palaszczuk Government has provided the school with a $1.5 million extension and refurbishment to the existing sports centre (Block U), including tiered seating and resurfacing of the sports court.

The contract was awarded to New State Builders in November 2019 and supported 32 jobs throughout the life of the project.

Education Minister Grace Grace said ensuring the pipeline of work continued to flow through the coronavirus pandemic was vital.

“We all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global economy and how that is affecting Queensland businesses,” she said.

“That is why it was so important that we supported all these local jobs through the pandemic to deliver this fantastic facility.

“Queensland’s plan for economic recovery starts with vital projects like this one that improve our schools and keep people working.”

Ms Grace said work would now commence on a new $8.6 million three-storey secondary learning centre at the school.

BUILDING EDUCATION: Artist's impression of Bundaberg SHS new secondary learning centre.
BUILDING EDUCATION: Artist's impression of Bundaberg SHS new secondary learning centre.

“This building will include three general learning areas, three science laboratories and a resource centre,” she said.

“By continuing to invest in local projects, the Palaszczuk Government is committed to kickstarting the Wide Bay economy.”

Ms Grace said the Palaszczuk Government’s record of school investment spoke for itself.

“While the LNP talk the talk about education, Labor walks the walk,” Ms Grace said.

“We’re also investing in the future, with more than $81 million committed to STEM programs across the state.

“Our investment is already bearing fruit, with Queensland recording the best results of any state in the national NAP-SCIENCE test.”

