Exclusive rooftop terrace brings 270-degree views

ON the top floor and facing north-easterly, this end unit in a block of six is at the heart of Mooloolaba.

It is 100m to the Esplanade and 140m to the surf. From the exclusive-use rooftop terrace you get sweeping views from Blackall Range and Glasshouse Mountains around to glimpses of Pt Cartwright.

The Beachside 8 units were developed in 1993-94 and this unit has been cared for through the years.

First time offered in 12 years, the owners have used it for personal use and that of family and friends for holidays.

The previous owner did the same thing - and they were from Maroochydore.

Gated from Smith and Muraban Streets, the unit block features a light-filled staircase.

Unit 6 is original except for new timber-look flooring in the living areas and dishwasher, together with fresh carpet in the three bedrooms.

There are three balconies - one either side of the living areas and another off the two eastern-end bedrooms.

The unit comes furnished and features an internal laundry, main bathroom and separate toilet plus ensuite off the main bedroom.

The 115sq m exclusive-use rooftop terrace is part covered, and has power and water.

MOOLOOLABA

6/8 Smith St

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car, Rooftop

Features: Top-floor apartment, 145sq m, residential complex of six. Open plan living dining kitchen, three balconies, 115sqm rooftop terrace with 270-degree views. Stroll to beach

Price: Auction on site Saturday, July 21, at noon

Agent: Ken Hills at Kevin Annetts Property

Contact: 0414 599 276

Inspection: Saturday 11-11.30am