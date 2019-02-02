Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey pushes for seven potential projects include a new regional aquatic centre for Regional Deal.
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey pushes for seven potential projects include a new regional aquatic centre for Regional Deal. Contributed
News

Exclusive: Regional Deal wishlist for Bundaberg

Emma Reid
by
2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LONG list of priorities, including a high-speed fibre network and aquatic centre, has been identified for the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said negotiations were taking place with a number of opportunities identified to unlock the region's untapped potential.

Although negotiations with all three levels of government were in the early stages, Cr Dempsey said the projects would focus on revitalising the Bundaberg CBD and riverside, enhancing liveability, improving infrastructure, expanding skills and developing industry capability.

Seven potential projects include a new regional aquatic centre, a diversion and demaining of Quay St, a new relocated level 5 hospital, along with high-speed regional fibre network, initiatives to promote agriculture, defence, tourism and skills development, revitalising the Bundaberg CBD and Burnett Riverside, and work at the Bundaberg civic and cultural arts precinct.

Yesterday it was revealed Hervey Bay's priority project wish list from the Fraser Coast Regional Council had 30 ideas for consideration during negotiations surrounding the Federal Government initiative in the coming weeks.

The lucrative economic deal is expected to bring thousands of jobs when finalised for the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay regions. City Deals in Townsville and Launceston have pumped more than $200 million into their respective economies.

Cr Dempsey said it was the council's vision to build Australia's best regional community. "Unfortunately, our region suffers the nation's highest level of recorded unemployment,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Addressing this issue will only be achieved through new approaches that unlock our region's untapped potential.

"This potential exists within our people, industries, infrastructure, natural environment and town centres.

"Enhancing the liveability, productivity and resilience of our region through strategic investments in this potential will ensure our region sees an end to the decades-long problem of unemployment and disadvantage.”

Previously the council had indicated it would like to have a Department of Defence presence in Bundaberg.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said discussion had been constructive and he wanted to make sure the deals weren't rushed.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    OUR WORKING NIGHTMARE: Young employees missing out on $28m

    premium_icon OUR WORKING NIGHTMARE: Young employees missing out on $28m

    Politics MILLIONS of dollars in potential earnings are being lost due to a lack of employment opportunities for Hinkler youth.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Sneak peek: Have a look inside Bundy Hospital's new ward

    premium_icon Sneak peek: Have a look inside Bundy Hospital's new ward

    Health Acute medical facility to open Monday

    • 2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Rough road ahead for younger people looking for jobs

    premium_icon Rough road ahead for younger people looking for jobs

    Business CHRIS Stephens feels for young people trying to find a job in Bundy

    • 2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy OP1 student off to Sunny Coast, but plans on returning

    premium_icon Bundy OP1 student off to Sunny Coast, but plans on returning

    News Indy Burt has big plans for future

    • 2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM