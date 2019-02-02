Exclusive: Regional Deal wishlist for Bundaberg

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey pushes for seven potential projects include a new regional aquatic centre for Regional Deal.

A LONG list of priorities, including a high-speed fibre network and aquatic centre, has been identified for the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said negotiations were taking place with a number of opportunities identified to unlock the region's untapped potential.

Although negotiations with all three levels of government were in the early stages, Cr Dempsey said the projects would focus on revitalising the Bundaberg CBD and riverside, enhancing liveability, improving infrastructure, expanding skills and developing industry capability.

Seven potential projects include a new regional aquatic centre, a diversion and demaining of Quay St, a new relocated level 5 hospital, along with high-speed regional fibre network, initiatives to promote agriculture, defence, tourism and skills development, revitalising the Bundaberg CBD and Burnett Riverside, and work at the Bundaberg civic and cultural arts precinct.

Yesterday it was revealed Hervey Bay's priority project wish list from the Fraser Coast Regional Council had 30 ideas for consideration during negotiations surrounding the Federal Government initiative in the coming weeks.

The lucrative economic deal is expected to bring thousands of jobs when finalised for the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay regions. City Deals in Townsville and Launceston have pumped more than $200 million into their respective economies.

Cr Dempsey said it was the council's vision to build Australia's best regional community. "Unfortunately, our region suffers the nation's highest level of recorded unemployment,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Addressing this issue will only be achieved through new approaches that unlock our region's untapped potential.

"This potential exists within our people, industries, infrastructure, natural environment and town centres.

"Enhancing the liveability, productivity and resilience of our region through strategic investments in this potential will ensure our region sees an end to the decades-long problem of unemployment and disadvantage.”

Previously the council had indicated it would like to have a Department of Defence presence in Bundaberg.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said discussion had been constructive and he wanted to make sure the deals weren't rushed.