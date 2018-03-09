EXCLUSIVE: Plans to offer medical degree in Bundy

TRAIN AT HOME: CQUniversity will apply to create a medical school with hopes of training doctors locally in Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

CQUNIVERSITY could be training its first student doctors at a new medical school on its Bundaberg and Rockhampton campuses by 2021.

Vice-chancellor Scott Bowman has written to the Australian Medical Council regarding the university's plan for a feasibility study to launch the medical course in partnership with Wide Bay and Central Queensland hospital and health services.

The uni is already training hundreds of students in a large range of health services, and Professor Bowman said the timing was right for the region to take the next step towards a fully fledged medical school.

"At the moment we deliver a full spectrum of health-related courses, including nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, medical imaging, oral health and medical science - everything apart from medicine,” he said.

"We think it's time the region was training its own doctors.”

Prof Bowman said doctors who trained locally were more likely to stay after graduating.

He said about 80 per cent of doctors who trained at JCU in Townsville work in north Queensland.

"It has always been a challenge to attract skilled medical professionals to the regions.

"This challenge led CQUniversity to establish a number of allied health courses in the past decade which has helped to fill regional skills shortages.

"The success of this approach has meant we have had further discussions with the Wide Bay and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services about their future needs.

"From these discussions there has been a consensus that training doctors locally would be a beneficial and logical next step.”

"We want our people to be able to train as doctors and deliver their skills to our local communities.”

Early estimates indicate the course would involve 20-30 medical students in Bundy and Rocky.

The medical school could offer a four-year postgraduate medical degree to students who have completed three-year undergraduate course.

"They do their medical training and after that into general practitioner training, a basic medical or surgical degree, and then specialise after that,” Prof Bowman said.

"We would be working with clinicians in the hospitals. Some of the clinicians would become professors and teach into the medical degrees.”

Professor Bowman said setting up the school would include obtaining the necessary accreditations, securing the staff and acquiring the extra facilities and specialised equipment.

He said this was a challenging process but the university was determined to push ahead with its vision for the region despite negotiating the impact of the Federal Government's proposed funding freeze for new students.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board has welcomed the prospect of a CQUniversity medical school, saying it would change the face of doctor recruitment and retention.

WBHH board chair Peta Jamieson said planning for the future was a crucial part of health care delivery.

"The board believes the establishment of a medical school would be a significant development as we continually strive to work with our partners in providing the best possible care for our community.”

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said the allocation of local medical training places had been a long-time goal because of its impact on growing junior doctors into a locally sustainable medical workforce.

"We've been working in partnership with CQUniversity for several years now on the development of a medical school, so it's a pleasure to see it becoming closer to reality,” Mr Pennington said.

"This would be a game changer for the recruitment and retention of a sustainable local medical workforce, and opens a world of opportunities when it comes to shaping our healthcare services.

"We know that when doctors train in a regional area, they're more likely to stay on and work there - which is great news for Wide Bay patients, as well as the wider local economy both in our region and in Central Queensland.

"We already retain a high number of junior doctors who do their intern year with us. A partnership that enables us to educate them and provide strong career progression in one place gives us an even better chance of growing and keeping good senior doctors, as they develop social and support networks locally.

"A medical school would also bring new roles to our organisations and would help attract senior clinicians to our region, which would help bridge that 1200km gap in tertiary hospital services between Townsville and Brisbane.”