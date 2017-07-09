EXCLUSIVE: Our harvesters to be made in Thailand

SWEET SUCCESS: Canetec's first AX7500 harvester cut 90 bins of cane on its first day on the job at Wallaville.

THE underdog of the cane industry, Canetec, is set to harvest big success from its latest deal with a Thai company.

Canetec has finalised a manufacturing licence agreement which will see Bundaberg harvesters manufactured and sold in Thailand.

"It's a 10-year deal and they intend to build 10 machines from today,” Canetec general manager Mr Moreny said.

"They've paid a deposit and signed the agreement - we'll be supplying the kits of components for Thailand, which is a great outcome.

"We've agreed to provide them with a level of their intellectual property: drawings, materials, hydraulic circuits, all of the information involved with the design.

"We'll also include, what I call, a critical parts package. So that's what they have to buy from us in Australia and that gives us some control of the volume of the machines made.”

Mr Moreny said the licence would allow the Thais to build Canetec 30 machines each year.

"It consolidates the business and gives us a future,” Mr Moreny said.

Having supplied harvesters since 2008 and growing from there with great success, Canetec, Australia's sole sugar cane technology equipment company, has no intention of slowing down.

Mr Moreny said the deal with Thailand and the company's improving relationships with a buyer in Okinawa, Japan, showed Australian customers that it could take Canetec seriously.

"We're going to work hard to do right by the Australian industry.”

The Okinawa buyer recently added another two harvesters to their current order of four.

One of the company's "efficient and light-weight” harvesters, the AX7500, is currently running seven days a week at a Bundaberg farm and is producing about 74 bins of cane in roughly five hours.

Mr Moreny said the key now was to maintain production and continue to deliver on schedule.

For more information, visit www.canetec.com.