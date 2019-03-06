EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours up in arms as crim tries to move in

RESIDENTS of a Bundaberg street have united in protest against a man with a criminal history moving into their neighbourhood.

Bundaberg man Allan David John Madden came before the courts in 2016 after being committed to stand trial over two alleged rapes following his release from prison.

At the time, Mr Madden successfully argued for a judge-only trial because his criminal history would prejudice a trial against him.

Today, Mr Madden was believed to have moved back to Bundaberg following a trial in Ipswich, but his attempts to live with his fiancee in Norville met with staunch opposition from neighbours who gathered in the street to protest his arrival.

Allan Madden. NewsMail Journalist

A large group of men, women and children surrounded the property.

One of those women, Rebecca Goebel, said while she no longer lived on the street, she was close to people who did and was horrified about the man moving into their community.

"I don't think it's right for the police to put a sex offender on our street," she said.

Miss Goebel said she was angry that police had not notified residents of Mr Madden's arrival and told the NewsMail that some residents were already preparing to move.

"Where's the safety going to be?" she said.

"My sister here is moving out of this street to put safety first."

Michelle McConnell said her daughter was living on a property shared by Mr Madden's fiancee and had been crying for a week because of his impending arrival.

"Put it this way, I'm scared for my daughter and also I have 18 grandchildren that come to this house and now my grandchildren can't see their aunty because of this," she said.

SAFETY FEARS: Rebecca Goebel says she is willing to start a petition. NewsMail Journalist

"She's been a wreck for the last week knowing he was moving here."

Children in the street said they were afraid, while their parents said they wouldn't be sleeping for fear he would return after dark.

Another woman living nearby said there were many children on the street and kids would often use the street to walk to school.

"We have women who are barricading their houses at the moment," she said.

"People are scared. We have a woman barricading her property with her car.

"This is where it's really wrong - people having to get out and move. We've got old people everywhere who are saying what they're feeling behind closed doors."

After the mob of angry residents surrounded a vehicle containing Mr Madden this afternoon, several police cars were called and after a lengthy discussion with police, Mr Madden, his fiancee and another man drove away.

Neighbours cheered as he left while Miss Goebel said if Mr Madden returned she would fight back with a petition.

The NewsMail contacted relevant authorities who were unable to provide comment by deadline.