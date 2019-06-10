EXCLUSIVE: Money for new hospital case to be announced

JUST over a week since Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Bundaberg declaring the region's need for a new hospital,the state has revealed there will be funding for a detailed business case for the new hospital to come out of the State Budget.

Just how much would be allocated would likely be revealed in the coming weeks, the spokeswoman said.

This announcement comes alongside State Government claims of a record $644million to be invested in healthcare in the Wide Bay region, as part of the upcoming State Budget.

With tomorrow's budget including a big spend on health to treat more people, build more hospitals and employ more doctors, nurses and health staff, there are some specific projects highlighted for the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's 2019-2020 budget includes an ongoing $4million to upgrade the pathology department at Bundaberg Hospital including redesign of the workplace and improving electrical supply, while $2.2million is set to go towards a complete redesign, refurbishment and remodelling of the Eidsvold Multipurpose Health Service in order to improve patient flow, models of care and service delivery.

Health and Ambulance Minister Steven Miles said the budget would include a $19.2billion statewide investment in health.

"We're employing more doctors, nurses and allied health staff than ever before - in fact, this year's budget will see over 2630 more staff across Queensland,” Mr Miles said.

"This budget shows our commitment to providing word-class healthcare to all Queenslanders, no matter where they live.

"We're investing an additional $77.4 million to continue to tackle waiting lists and improving patient access to specialist services through our Specialist Outpatient Strategy.”

"We're making our 400 nurse navigators and 100 midwives - committed to at the election - permanent with a $147.5 million funding boost.”

See tomorrow's NewsMail for more or visit www.news-mail.com.au.