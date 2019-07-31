Exclusive: IWC expansion adds key benefits to health service

EMERGENCY LIFESAVER: IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex plan to have the generator and isolation units ready within months, should a disaster situation occur.

EMERGENCY LIFESAVER: IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex plan to have the generator and isolation units ready within months, should a disaster situation occur. Solana Photography

STAGE 1 of the IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex in Bundaberg was multi award-winning, but Stage 2 could be a lifesaver in the event of another major natural disaster or contagious outbreak.

Because nestled within its solid walls, set in a flood-free zone, sits two major innovations.

One is a 350kva generator with a six-cylinder diesel engine with a price tag of more than $250,000 that will keep the purpose-built health and wellbeing facility expansion going when the power goes off.

The second is a pair of isolation suites, which can be put into action in the event of a major contagion hitting the region requiring patients to be separated from the mainstream medical and health operations.

"The generator is powerful enough to ensure that, once the Stage 2 expansion of the complex is completed, we can keep going in a disaster situation,” IWC General Manager Wayne Mulvany said.

"In the past two major floods, in 2010/11 and 2013, and during other cyclonic episodes including tornadoes and storms, medical facilities across Bundaberg region were forced to close their doors.

Stage 2 of the IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex is a $19.8 million project, with the $14.8 million construction costs co-funded by the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund, which has provided $7.4 million to IWC.

Mu Mulvaney said the isolation suites would be another important addition to the region, and supported containment of managing contagious situations.

Due to open within months, the Stage 2 expansion will expand the range of services offered by IWC to the whole community, including more health professionals and specialists. IWC started operations in 2002, and in 2014 opened Stage 1 of the complex.