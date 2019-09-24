EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Justice Crew ahead of Bundy tour

ANNIVERSARY TOUR: Popular hip-hop music and dance group, Justice Crew will return to Bundaberg on October 2, to perform their 10-year anniversary tour.

JUSTICE Crew are returning to Bundaberg next month to celebrate their ten year anniversary.

And it will be a unforgettable tour said members of the Australian hip-hop music and dance group, Lukas Bellesini, Paul "Paulie" Merciadez, John Pearce, Lenny Pearce, Samson Smith, Jake Drennert and Solo Tohi.

"We're going to as many towns as possible because it's our ten-year anniversary," said Paulie.

"It's not just a reason to celebrate the milestone but it's a way for us to say thank you to our fans for their support."

The group rose to success after being crowned the winners of the fourth season of Australia's Got Talent.

But the group have come a long way since these humble beginnings, supporting international artists like Chris Brown, Janet Jackson, One Direction, Kesha and Pitbull and being nominated for eight ARIA Music Awards.

Despite their decade-long and growing fame, the group members remain humble and grateful.

"We were really thrown into the deep-end from the very beginning so we've learnt a lot on the fly and we've grown a lot as a group and individually, as a business, creative directors, artists and friends," Paulie said.

"For me personally, I'm still doing it for the reasons I did my first ever performance and it's about the feeling I get, the feeling other people get and the fact that I'm doing what I love for a living … that's priceless."

Justice Crew have toured Bundaberg on a handful of occasions, with Paulie admitting he is looking forward to returning to the area, where he hopes he will get to spend more time sightseeing this time.

"We've toured main cities and performed international acts countless times and that's always great," Paulie said.

"But we also want to ensure that we're reaching out to communities that are in rural and regional areas because some of the locals can't come to the city and don't get the chance to see us otherwise.

"We just thought 'why not come straight to them and get a feeling of where they're from?'"

Paulie said fans could expect a lot from the upcoming tour.

"With this show and the tour, we really try to get the fans involved, so we want them to sing along and dance, but we're also going to be getting people up on stage with us," he said.

"Merch will be different at every show and customised to suit each town too, so the Bundaberg show will have limited edition shirts and jumpers that no other place in the country will have."

Justice Crew will perform their 10-year anniversary tour in Bundaberg, on October 2 at Riverfeast, at 1A Scotland St.

The show will kick off from 7pm.

Ticket prices start from $34 and can be purchased from https://bit.ly/2Z85nAA