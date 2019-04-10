Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are a number of steps locals can take to stay safer.
There are a number of steps locals can take to stay safer. Alistair Brightman 11h652a
Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Insurer reveals suburbs with most theft claims

Crystal Jones
by
10th Apr 2019 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ has exclusively revealed data to the NewsMail showing the region's suburb with the most claims for household theft and damage.

Seaside suburb Bargara topped the list with 12 claims in the past three years, with Avoca following on eight.

Kepnock then came in at number seven, followed by Kalkie on four and Innes Park on four.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said there were steps people could take to attempt to lessen the risk of being broken into.

"It's a terrible feeling to find someone has robbed and ransacked your home, especially when there are some simple ways to minimise the risk,” she said.

"Installing sensor lights, double locks and security screens can make your home less attractive to thieves.

"It's also a good idea to store easy to carry items like laptops and jewellery out of sight.”

The data has been compiled solely from RACQ claims and does not reflect all crimes in the region.

crime theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Cake shakes, dessert nachos and ruby hot choc on cafe menu

    premium_icon Cake shakes, dessert nachos and ruby hot choc on cafe menu

    Food & Entertainment EVER have those moments when you're craving something but you're not quite sure what it is?

    • 10th Apr 2019 2:32 PM
    Five worst Bundy roads for crash injuries, reveals insurer

    premium_icon Five worst Bundy roads for crash injuries, reveals insurer

    News Insurer shares information based on its data

    • 10th Apr 2019 2:29 PM