EXCLUSIVE: Insurer reveals suburbs with most theft claims

There are a number of steps locals can take to stay safer. Alistair Brightman 11h652a

THE RACQ has exclusively revealed data to the NewsMail showing the region's suburb with the most claims for household theft and damage.

Seaside suburb Bargara topped the list with 12 claims in the past three years, with Avoca following on eight.

Kepnock then came in at number seven, followed by Kalkie on four and Innes Park on four.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said there were steps people could take to attempt to lessen the risk of being broken into.

"It's a terrible feeling to find someone has robbed and ransacked your home, especially when there are some simple ways to minimise the risk,” she said.

"Installing sensor lights, double locks and security screens can make your home less attractive to thieves.

"It's also a good idea to store easy to carry items like laptops and jewellery out of sight.”

The data has been compiled solely from RACQ claims and does not reflect all crimes in the region.