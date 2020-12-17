EXCLUSIVE: Improvements to emergency evacuation centre

Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey at the installation of NBN satellite services at the Multiplex, Bundaberg's designated emergency evacuation centre.

Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey at the installation of NBN satellite services at the Multiplex, Bundaberg's designated emergency evacuation centre.

When facing a disaster communication is key.

In a move to strengthen Bundaberg's capabilities if disaster strikes, satellite communications equipment has been installed at the Multiplex - the designated emergency evacuation centre.

The equipment will enable internet connectivity in the event of a disaster.

The installation is part of the Strengthen Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters (STAND) program.

Following the events of the 2019 bushfire season, NBN worked with the Federal Government to enhance telecommunications resiliency.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said efficient and timely communications could be one of the greatest assets during a natural disaster.

"That's why it's so pleasing to see work under way to deliver NBN satellite services to the Bundaberg Multiplex, our designated evacuation centre," he said.

"This will improve our telecommunications resiliency and ensure we have internet connectivity in the event of a natural disaster as part of a larger program to Strengthen Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters.

"Congratulations to NBN for progressing this project for the benefit of our community."

A key part of the STAND program is the allocation of $7 million to deliver up to 2000 NBN satellite services to rural fire service depots and evacuation centres across Australia to provide redundant communications.

The installation at the Multiplex includes a satellite dish for the NBN Sky Muster service and Wireless Access Point equipment.

In active disaster mode there will be full internet access and data for video streaming and VPN.