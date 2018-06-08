EXCLUSIVE: Images reveal child care centre's big new plans

Acorn child care has put an application to the council for extensions.

AN EAST Bundaberg child care centre has plans to expand, with documents lodged this week revealing the Acorn centre is seeking to build a two-storey outside school hours care facility next to its exiting building.

If approved, two houses - one each side of the current facility - will be demolished, one to make way for the new building and the second for an additional play area.

The extension would see the child care centre, at 140 Bargara Rd, expand across two additional sites, 138 and 142 Bargara Rd.

The development application seeks approval for a purpose-built outside school hours care building and outside playground to the west, while an eco-reserve and new playground is also proposed for the eastern side of the existing building.

According to the development application prepared by InsiteSJC for Crealla Pty Ltd, the proposed hours of operation for the OSHC centre would be "confined to outside school hours being 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday during school holidays and nominally 6.30am to 8.45am and 3pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday during school term”.

"The development seeks to relocate the existing outside school hours care (OSHC) service currently occurring within the Acorn Child Care Centre building on Lot 3 on SP168398 to a dedicated new building on Lot 2 on SP168398,” it states.

The new building would also provide a conference room on the second floor of the OSHC building for staff meetings and training which take place after 6.30pm.

By moving the OSHC into the new building it would give the centre the option to "repurpose the area vacated by the outside school hours care service to enable an intake increase from maximum 152 to 172 children”.

The extension would also provide an extra storage shed for the centre.

The application says the development will "enhance the service currently provided by Acorn Child Care Centre”.

It also addresses the 9m height of the proposed building.

"While the maximum building height of the OSHC building will be 9m, the built form is very similar to the existing dwelling house,” it states.

"The OSHC building will essentially occupy the same footprint as the house but with a 2.5m reduction in depth,” lessening its interference on the home next door.