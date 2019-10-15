Exclusive: Govt funding secures Bundy Cycle Fest’s future

CYCLEFEST: A group of cyclists bunch together at the street race.

CYCLEFEST: A group of cyclists bunch together at the street race.

BUNDABERG'S UCI Cycle Fest International will benefit from a $25,000 boost in funding from Tourism and Events Queensland as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s strategy to grow the local tourism industry by supporting events.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the funding would be delivered in the latest round of Tourism and Events Queensland’s Destination Events Program.

“We invest in major events because they bring thousands of tourists to our region and support local jobs,” she said.

“These events have demonstrated a great capacity to grow and to stimulate our economy.

“This funding is crucial to expanding the tourism industry in Bundaberg. When people come to enjoy a major event, they often stick around and spend more money in the region which is a great thing for local businesses.”

Ms Jones said funding could be used for marketing, strategic plan development, new staff or for event infrastructure.

“We work closely with organisers to maximise the impact of these events for our economy — encouraging tourists to stay in regional Queensland to experience what we have to offer,” she said.

“The Newman Government cut $188 million from the tourism budget. In contrast, we’re investing more in tourism than any government in Queensland’s history because we know this sector is vital for jobs growth in our state.

“To date, we’ve delivered more than $10 million to grow more than 302 events across Queensland.”

Entries are open for QDEP’s Round 14 funding until 2 October 2019. Funding is available for events held in Queensland between May 2020 and May 2021.