EXCLUSIVE: Funding for flood mitigation on its way

FLOOD PLAN: Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe , Mayor Jack Dempsey and engineer Mark Schmidt at the site of the Bundaberg East Levee. Sarah Steger

EXCLUSIVE: Four-wheel drive tracks will be upgraded to give the people of Pine Creek, Givelda and Electra better evacuation routes and reduce their isolation during floods.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe announced the green light for the $1.1-million first phase of the upper floodplain evacuation improvements project as part of the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan.

"Previously, these communities could be cut-off for up to two weeks when it floods, and this upgrade will give residents peace of mind knowing they will soon have a better evacuation route for 4WDs,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Community consultation found that more than 90 per cent of local people were happy with the upper floodplain evacuation concepts.

"The second phase, to raise the Perry River Bridge, is still under investigation and no decision has been made on this part of the project.

"However, it is clear the Queensland Government is moving ahead with the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan with the approval of the 4WD tracks upgrade and the recent installation of stream gauges on Saltwater Creek.”

The tracks will be upgraded on Lenihans Rd near the Cherry Creek bridge crossing to provide a connection from Lenihans Rd to Attrills Rd.

This includes a culvert crossing, causeway crossings, fencing and evacuation route signs.

Work is expected to start on the 4WD tracks early in 2019 with construction estimated to take about five months.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the upgrade of the tracks would provide greater peace of mind for the communities, and help increase connectivity during floods.

"This means not only improved evacuation, it will also improve emergency access following a flood,” Cr Dempsey said.

Work is progressing on the other proposals with additional geo-tech completed on the east levee and results are being assessed.

The projects to be investigated in the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan are:

Bundaberg North Evacuation Route Improvements which aims to improve the connection between Bundaberg North and the CBD during a flood event;

The Bundaberg East Levee to mitigate damage from a Burnett River flood within Bundaberg East, Bundaberg South and the CBD without increasing flood issues in other areas of Bundaberg;

Upper Flood Plain Evacuation Improvements to reduce the time Goodnight Scrub, Morganville, Pine Creek, Givelda and Electra would be isolated;

The Floodway House Purchase Scheme for the voluntary purchase or relocation through a land-swap of select residential blocks in Bundaberg North.

