EXCLUSIVE: Fraser Coast first to trial digital licences

THE Fraser Coast will be the first region in Queensland to trial digital licences.

The State Government has announced members of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay communities could now register their interest to participate in the trial.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said from early next year, residents could opt-in to conveniently access their licence at the press of the button.

Available through a smartphone app, it will initially include learner licences, recreational marine licences and photo identification cards and could expand to other licences at a later stage.

"This is a coup for our region and another vote of confidence by the Palaszczuk Government in Maryborough and the Wide Bay communities," Mr Saunders said.

"The way we use licences today is different from when they were first introduced more than 100 years ago in paper format.

"Many locals use their driver licence on a night out, to rent a house, open a bank account or check-in to a hotel.

"A digital licence will allow Fraser Coast locals who sign up to be part of the trial to do all of this easily via their mobile phone.

"We're not phasing out physical licences. Instead we're giving locals an opportunity to have their licence on an app, if that's their preference."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said close to 3.7 million Queenslanders have a driver licence, and depending on results in the region, the trial could expand further across the state.

"Today's announcement means Queenslanders could soon have the option to access photo ID on their phone, just like they can their already with a debit card or event tickets," Mr Bailey said.

"There may also be the opportunity to include other services in the future, including updating details, renewing their licence and pay their registration fees all through the app.

"We've chosen these communities thanks in no small part to Bruce [Saunders], who is passionate about delivering for his region.

Mr Bailey said security is a key feature the digital licence program.

"The app will provide even more security and privacy for because personal information will be contained behind passwords and biometric smartphone features.

"Unlike a physical driver licence, the Digital Licence App gives you the control over how much information you allow a third party to see, copy and retain, when you share it with them."

Transport and Main Roads staff will hold community engagement forums in Maryborough and Hervey Bay starting this month.

To pre-register for the digital licence, find details for upcoming engagement events or to simply find out more www.tmr.qld.gov.au/digitallicenceapp