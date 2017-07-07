EXCLUSIVE: First to book on Fokker get free flights

OUR SHOUT: Alliance Airlines will give its first passengers free return flights.

GET online fast to pick up a free return ticket with your flight from Bundaberg to Brisbane.

Alliance Airlines has announced it will give a free return flight to every passenger who books and travels on the airline's first Bundaberg to Brisbane service on Monday, July 17, their first day of operations in Bundaberg.

The airline said the flight giveaway was to celebrate the start of its regular scheduled services in the Rum City.

"We are excited to be starting daily jet services between Bundaberg and Brisbane and have already received outstanding support from the city and community” Alliance Airlines CEO Lee

Schofield said.

"Our first flight from Bundaberg to Brisbane will take off at 2.25pm on Monday, July 17, and every passenger on board will receive a gift, a free return ticket on that route.

"It's simply our team's way of saying thank you for supporting our services from the outset.”

Alliance Airlines has flown throughout regional Queensland since 2002 and now flies into all Australian states and territories.

"We have become a participating community member in all cities that we fly into and over the coming months we will demonstrate this to Bundaberg,” Mr Schofield said.

Alliance Airlines will operate Fokker 70 jet services on the Bundaberg-Brisbane route. Flights are scheduled at 50 minutes, with actual flying time as short as 25 minutes.

It will be the first passenger jet service at Bundaberg Airport.

The move comes after Virgin Airlines announced in May it would stop servicing the Rum City in May.

At the time Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was concerned the loss of Virgin would give Qantas a monopoly and push ticket prices up in the region.

That's when Alliance stepped in.

Alliance Airlines is Australia's major fly-in, fly-out air charter operator.

The airline's 80-seat aircraft are configured in a one-class, 3-2 seating layout with generous seat pitch.

Gift flights must be booked for travel between July 17 and December 1. Bookings are subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Bookings for Alliance flights can be made at www.virginaustralia.com.