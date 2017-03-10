EXCLUSIVE: First beer to be canned in Bundaberg

TOP DROP: Bargara Brewing Company has canned it first beer in Bundaberg, the Convict IPA.

THE first can of Convict IPA rolled off the production line yesterday making Bundaberg, and Bargara Brewing Co, history.

The shiny, silver cans contain one of the best, and strongest, craft beers going round as well as the hopes of Bargara Brewing Co owner Jack Milbank.

Mr Milbank said the move to can the brewery's beer was the next step in the expansion of the local brand across Australia and the world.

Fresh from signing new deals to supply selected Dan Murphy's, First Choice Liquor and Liquorland bottleshops across the state, as well as interest from China, the company is ramping up production.

"It's all coming at the same time,” Mr Milbank said as he watched his first case Convict IPA get stacked ready for shipping.

About 150 cases of the 6.9% craft beer were canned on a state-of-the-art, portable canning line shipped in from America.

SHARING IT AROUND: Bargara Brewing's canning line will be shared with three other craft breweries. Craig Warhurst

Mr Milbank said four Queensland craft brewing companies had teamed up to purchase the $200,000 production line.

The unit, built by Wild Goose Canning, will be moved from brewery to brewery sharing the cost of the asset.

Bargara Brewing Co employees had to chill the beer to below freezing point before canning the beer.

The low temperature helped control the foam during the process.

Under pressure from carbon dioxide the beer was pumped into 375ml aluminium blanks, capped and then labelled in a matter of seconds.

"Oxygen is the enemy of fresh beer,” Mr Milbank said.

"The less that touches the beer the better.”

Mr Milbank decided to can their top-of-the-range beer first.

Brewed by head brewer Andrew Clark, the beer is a classic Indian pale ale made with the same recipe the English did in the 1700s.

"Back then the English were exporting convicts to Australia and beer to India, that's why we called it Convict,” Mr Milbank said.

"It's made with the best ingredients, hops and grain, shipped in from England.

"We are showing them how to make proper beer.”

Mr Milbank said canning the beer preserved the product better than anything else, was lighter for freight and better for the environment.

"It is the best format to present beer hopefully we can get people to buy it.”