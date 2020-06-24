Menu
A sneak peek of the set up by Once Upon a Party for HSG at the Gardens' exclusive dining.
News

Exclusive dining hits Bundy

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
24th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
THERE is no need to travel out of the region for exclusive dining because HSG At The Gardens has brought the service to Bundaberg.

HSG At The Gardens’ Dion Taylor said he hoped to bring a new level of experience to the region.

“There’s two reasons for it: to provide an opportunity for people to have something a bit more special and unique in Bundaberg rather than having to drive out of the region,” he said.

“Also to encourage people to holiday local and dine locally but not have it feel like a regular meal experience here in town.”

Dion Taylor from HSG At The Gardens loves creating menu magic for couples.
Mr Taylor said exclusive dining stood out from regular dining by offering a beautiful setting and a unique menu.

“Exclusive dining is about offering something different visually. The aesthetic is what’s important and what people remember,” he said.

“It is about making sure people feel like they’re a part of something bigger than an ordinary dinner experience.”

A sneak peek of the set up by Once Upon a Party for HSG at the Gardens' exclusive dining.
Mr Taylor said he was working with local businesses for the experience to help kick-start the industry post Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are working in conjunction with local decorators, Once Upon a Party, to help get the whole industry stimulated and back to work,” he said.

“We have designed an exclusive four-course menu showcasing local ingredients and commodities.

“It is about keeping the dollar here so by supporting us, you are supporting the suppliers.”

The experience can be scaled down to four individual groups of two or four or one long table for an engagement party or other event.

Mr Taylor said he appreciated it was not for everyone but hoped it would be a drawcard for tourism.

