Exclusive coffee blend for local cafe

Mikayla Haupt
| 22nd May 2017 3:43 PM
SMOOTH BLEND: Botanica blend.
MELTING Moments' new coffee blend is "smooth”, not stirred.

The local coffee shop has recently changed its coffee blend to Botanica, 100% fair trade and 100% organic.

Melting Moments manager Anne Neubecker said while she had tried a few different blends, this was definitely the top one.

Maintaining the same prices, she said launch of the new blend at the cafe last Wednesday was met with great success.

"We put on a free coffee morning and I had people lining up at the door at half-past-six for their cup,” Ms Neubecker said.

"We went through about four bags of coffee, so we had done at least 200 to 220 cups of coffee before 1pm.

"A lot of our regular customers have said that it is a lot smoother tasting and that's what I thought when I tried it too.”

She said Melting Moments was the only place you can get the blend in Bundaberg, as Botanica supply exclusively to them in this area.

To grab yourself a cup of Botanica coffee, head to Shop 1, 54 Bourbong St.

Melting Moments is open from 7am-3pm on weekdays.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  better business botanica bundaberg cafe coffee coffee shop local melting moments

Bundy friends metres from fatal Times Square rampage

"JEREMY saw the car hit the bollards but I didn't, I just swung my head around to see the car on the bollards and it catch alight underneath.”

