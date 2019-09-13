Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Catch up all the terrific action live on the QT's grand final livestreaming service backed by USQ and Rugby League Ipswich.
Catch up all the terrific action live on the QT's grand final livestreaming service backed by USQ and Rugby League Ipswich. Cordell Richardson
Rugby League

Rugby League Ipswich: Exclusive chance to enjoy finals live

David Lems
by
11th Sep 2019 11:55 AM | Updated: 13th Sep 2019 1:17 PM

IT'S rugby league finals fever and you can enjoy all this year's Ipswich grand final excitement via our exclusive new live-streaming service.

The junior grand finals on Saturday and senior season deciders on Sunday will be livestreamed on this website for footy fans who can't make the games or want to see their favourite clubs chasing season honours.

The livestreamed matches at the North Ipswich Reserve will be high quality, many with commentators, to ensure excellent viewing.

All you have to do is look for the story at the top of this QT home page on Saturday and Sunday and click on the video to play it.

DON'T MISS THE ACTION - SIGN UP TO SUBSCRIBE

Rugby League Ipswich grand finals

Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Goodna Black v Brothers Blue

2.30pm: Under 14 - Goodna Black v Norths Blue

4pm: Under 15 - Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears

5.30pm: Under 16 - Norths Blue v Redbank Plains Bears

7pm: Under 18 - Norths Blue v Brothers Blue

Sunday

11.30am: Under 20 - Brothers v Goodna Eagles

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Goodna v Fassifern Bombers

3pm: A Grade - Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds

If you are not a current digital subscriber, you can sign up now or before the games.

The QT will also run full replays of the matches in the days following the finals - so even if you're there live, you'll be able to relive that special moment.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs being represented on grand final weekend.

Don't miss this easy to enjoy chance to follow the best footy in Ipswich.

ipswich rugby league grand finals qt footy finals livestreaming rugby league ipswich usq
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WARNING: Six bat bites and scratches in 16 days for Wide Bay

    premium_icon WARNING: Six bat bites and scratches in 16 days for Wide Bay

    Health They thought the bats were dead. They were wrong, leading the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to issue public safety reminder.

    Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    premium_icon Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    News IF YOU thought the Greensill Farms packing shed on Windermere Rd was big, just wait...

    Myth about units and owning a pet

    premium_icon Myth about units and owning a pet

    News Body corporate watchdog says there’s one thing you need to know

    • 13th Sep 2019 11:59 AM
    CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    premium_icon CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    News Intellectual disability used as a defence for child porn charges