EXCLUSIVE: Bundy's royal visit details revealed

FIRE up the barbie, the Prince of Wales is on his way.

The intricate details of His Royal Highness's visit on April 6 have been a closely guarded secret but it can now be revealed that as well as a tour of of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, the Prince will attend The Big Bundy BBQ - an event the whole community is invited to.

Bundaberg is the first regional stop for Prince Charles as part of his official duties for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will host the Prince in Bundaberg and said his visit to the distillery would be a birthday treat for the company, which celebrates its 130th year this year.

"Since the first bottle of rum rolled off the production line over a century ago, the Bundaberg brand may have gone global, but the business's commitment to the local community has never wavered,” the Premier said.

"I know this proud local business is excited to share their story of persistence, innovation and breakthrough success with His Royal Highness.”

Following the tour, Prince Charles will meet with locals involved in disaster recovery, including members of the local disaster management group and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

And what visit to Bundaberg would be complete without a stop at our world-famous Mon Repos Conservation Park. His Royal Highness will meet with several groups involved with the well-being of our loggerhead turtle population and will then cut a cake celebrating 50 years of turtle research at the park.

He'll then join official proceedings on the rum distillery lawn.

"I'm delighted to join The Prince of Wales, the Mayor and Bundaberg locals for what promises to be a fun, one-of-a-kind community event,” the Premier said.

"There will be plenty of music, entertainment and a free sausage sizzle on the day, so I invite all members of the Bundaberg community to plan ahead and arrive early.

"With the Big Bundy BBQ falling right in the middle of school holidays, I hope residents of all ages take up this exciting opportunity to share lunch with friends, greet His Royal Highness, and take part in a truly historic day for this city.” The barbecue will take place from 10am-2pm.

Following his visit to Bundaberg, the Prince will also travel to the Great Barrier Reef and Cairns.

Etiquette