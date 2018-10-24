EXCLUSIVE: Bundy hospital set to announce new beds

THE number of beds at Bundaberg Hospital will be boosted, with plans for a second medical ward to be announced today.

The new 20-bed ward is part of a strategy to improve patient flow to ensure more patients are being cared for in the right place.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the additional medical ward would take the hospital's total "medical beds” up to 40.

"We're investing in expanding Bundaberg Hospital to keep up with demand now and in the future,” Mr Miles said.

"Investing in an additional 20 medical beds will help cut wait times and improve performance, not just in the medical ward but across the hospital by improving patient flow.

"A new medical ward will expand services and ensure Bundaberg and Wide Bay residents continue to have access to world-class health care.”

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said the region had a high rate of people suffering from chronic illness who increasingly required inpatient care, and the new medical ward would allow patients to remain in Bundy for treatment.

"In turn, this will help improve emergency department performance, because those patients can be admitted straight to a medical ward rather than staying longer than they should in emergency,” Mr Pennington said.

"It will also help alleviate the problem of medical patients sometimes taking up surgical beds, meaning we should be able to further improve our surgery wait times.”

The new ward, on level two of the hospital, is a key part of WBHHS's new strategic plan which will be launched today following public consultation.

WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson said it was great to not only launch the organisation's 2018 strategic plan, but also to be able to show how it was already being put into action by demonstrating tangible outcomes such as the new medical ward.

"As a region, there's no doubt that we have a range of geographic and demographic challenges that impact on health service provision,” Ms Jamieson said. "But we're ready to embrace those challenges. And we're confident that Care Comes First is the right plan to help us serve our community and its evolving health needs.

"Increasing the number of inpatient beds across the region is an important part of building capacity, and the new medical ward is a concrete commitment to ensuring Bundaberg Hospital can cope with the ever-increasing patient demand for beds.”