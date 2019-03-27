EXCLUSIVE: Bundy Greyhound Club gets a potential boost

BOXED IN: Bundaberg Greyhound Club secretary Gail Lidden with the digital video network cabinet at Thabeban Park.

GREYHOUND: A simple box could give the Bundaberg Greyhound Club what it has been chasing for years.

The NewsMail understands that the club is close to achieving TAB facilities at the club.

TAB facilities allow meets to be shown on Sky Racing and mean that gamblers can punt on races from anywhere around the world.

The move would increase race meetings, increase races held over a weekend and increase prize money.

The facilities would attract more trainers to the region as well and provide more security for the club after it ran into trouble last year.

We can confirm that for the past three weeks infrastructure has been installed at the club to prepare it for transition.

Trenches have been dug from the club to Thabeban St and Barolin St to allow Telstra to connect their DVN or digital video network to the club.

The box (pictured) allows footage from races to be broadcast around the world at the same time as the meet is held, preventing delays that usually happens with other feeds.

This is to allow broadcasts to be betted on and for Sky Racing to broadcast it.

The club is also in the process of doing other things, including getting rid of poles at the track and increasing swab kennels, which are used to test dogs for drugs at the track.

Bundaberg is currently one of six tracks remaining for greyhound racing after Cairns closed late last year.

Most of the other tracks in Queensland, including Rockhampton, Ipswich and Albion Park, have TAB betting facilities.

Bundaberg Greyhound Club president David Plummer said the club couldn't confirm if the TAB facilities were coming and said Racing Queensland would provide more information.

The NewsMail contacted Racing Queensland with a spokesperson saying all news on what was happening will be announced in due course.

"At this point, there's nothing Racing Queensland would like to add,” the statement said.

"We're on record supporting non-TAB to TAB conversions - where appropriate - so I will keep you informed if we have an announcement concerning Bundaberg.

"For now, that's all Racing Queensland can offer.”

The club will hold its biggest race meet of the year this weekend with the Bundaberg Cup.

Racing Queensland officials will be making the trip for the Cup but it is unknown if an official announcement will be made at that time.