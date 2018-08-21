EXCLUSIVE: Bundy council reveals proposed heritage sites

COUNCILLORS will today decide whether 12 historic sites will be added to Bundaberg's Local Heritage Register.

The issue is just one of many on the agenda at today's Bundaberg Regional Council meeting.

Council planning and development spokesperson Ross Sommerfeld said council had assessed a range of sites with local historical significance, which they felt should be added to the register.

"Some of these sites are related to the local sugar industry, which has of course had a big impact on the development and prosperity of our region," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"By adding these sites to the Local Heritage Register we are seeking to ensure a record of the region's history is maintained."

If approved, council will lodge the historical amendments, along with other matters of interest, to the Queensland Government following today's meeting.

With the state interest review process estimated to take at least three months, it is envisaged the proposed amendments will be available for community feedback in early 2019.

The proposed local heritage places in Bundaberg include Bundaberg Walkers Foundry, Bundaberg Hospital Complex, the former Union Bank on Targo St, Baldwin Swamp and the Pemberton Sugar Mill Site at Innes Park.

In Childers the proposed sites are the CSR Sugar Mill Site, Noakes Lookout, Knockroe Sugar Mill Site at North Isis, the Isis Central Sugar Mill and the Doolbi School Site.

Gin Gin will hopefully secure the Homestead and the Allen Brothers' slab hut at the Kookaburra Park Eco Village in the register.