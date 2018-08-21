Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Regional Council
Bundaberg Regional Council Mike Knott BUN300118COUNCIL1
Council News

EXCLUSIVE: Bundy council reveals proposed heritage sites

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS will today decide whether 12 historic sites will be added to Bundaberg's Local Heritage Register.

The issue is just one of many on the agenda at today's Bundaberg Regional Council meeting.

Council planning and development spokesperson Ross Sommerfeld said council had assessed a range of sites with local historical significance, which they felt should be added to the register.

"Some of these sites are related to the local sugar industry, which has of course had a big impact on the development and prosperity of our region," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"By adding these sites to the Local Heritage Register we are seeking to ensure a record of the region's history is maintained."

If approved, council will lodge the historical amendments, along with other matters of interest, to the Queensland Government following today's meeting.

With the state interest review process estimated to take at least three months, it is envisaged the proposed amendments will be available for community feedback in early 2019.

The proposed local heritage places in Bundaberg include Bundaberg Walkers Foundry, Bundaberg Hospital Complex, the former Union Bank on Targo St, Baldwin Swamp and the Pemberton Sugar Mill Site at Innes Park.

In Childers the proposed sites are the CSR Sugar Mill Site, Noakes Lookout, Knockroe Sugar Mill Site at North Isis, the Isis Central Sugar Mill and the Doolbi School Site.

Gin Gin will hopefully secure the Homestead and the Allen Brothers' slab hut at the Kookaburra Park Eco Village in the register.

bundaberg council exclusive local heritage register
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Harley Breen takes on stand-up challenge for TV pilot

    Harley Breen takes on stand-up challenge for TV pilot

    TV Nothing is off limits for the Bundaberg-raised comic, who tackles a taboo subject for Ten's Pilot Week.

    • 21st Aug 2018 6:00 AM
    Council pushes town planning scheme change

    premium_icon Council pushes town planning scheme change

    Council News Proposed changes aim to support development and investment

    • 21st Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Pub manager assaulted while evicting patrons

    premium_icon Pub manager assaulted while evicting patrons

    News Police are investigating the disturbance

    • 21st Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Pitt on electricity prices, company tax cuts and leadership

    premium_icon Pitt on electricity prices, company tax cuts and leadership

    News Mr Pitt would not comment on LNP leadership

    • 21st Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners