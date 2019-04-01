EXCLUSIVE: Bundaberg Rum spreads its wings with new airline

Bundaberg Rum has announced it will provide direct flights to Bundaberg from major cities with Bearways.

Bundaberg Rum has announced it will provide direct flights to Bundaberg from major cities with Bearways. Bundaberg Rum

THE Rum City is to become the home of "the only bear in the air”, as Bundaberg Rum announces a venture no one saw coming.

Travelling to Bundaberg is often a tedious task, with direct routes available from Brisbane only, but Bundy's own local distillery has the solution with the newly announced Bundaberg Rum Bearways.

Bearways will be the only airline that flies directly from major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne right to the heart of Bundaberg, offering big competition for current competitors.

After 130 years producing award-winning rum, and with the partnership of a local airline, Bundaberg Rum is spreading its wings and visitor experience operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said, although it was in its early stages, it was the perfect time to finally reveal the company's huge plans.

"Whilst we're still working through the finer details and the first flight date is not confirmed as yet, today seemed like the right day to share the news,” Mr Littler said.

"This has been years in the making, as part of our ambition to make it easier for tourists further afield to visit the home of the rum they know and love.”

- Aprille Phirst