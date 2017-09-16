EXCLUSIVE: Bundaberg name flies sky high on Qantas plane

BUNDABERG has been given wings! "Wings that are representative of the soaring progress of the Bundaberg region,” according to Mayor Jack Dempsey.

The mayor was airside yesterday at the Bundaberg Regional Airport to welcome the Qantas flight that now proudly bears the name of Bundaberg.

Some time ago the mayor wrote to Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce requesting that Qantas name one of its fleet after Bundaberg.

"I acknowledge that our favourite son, Bert Hinkler, has an Airbus A380 named after him which is great recognition for the role he played as an aviation pioneer.

"However, I would like to give a plug for the name Bundaberg to be considered as an appropriate name for an aircraft,” wrote the mayor.

Mayor Dempsey said he was very proud that Qantas had given the region the honour of having an aircraft carry the name Bundaberg.

"I received advice that a repaint in the latest Qantas livery, New Roo, was being undertaken and that a QantasLink Dash8 aircraft, outfitted in the new colours, would bear the name Bundaberg,” he said.

The mayor was also delighted to learn that Qantas was basing four of its new Boeing 747-9 Dreamliner aircrafts in Brisbane as this would drive tourism into Queensland over the long-term.