EXCLUSIVE: $614m booster for health in State Budget

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles at Toowoomba Hospital talks to media about delivering renal specialist outreach clinics via telehealth to Cherbourg, Friday, April 27, 2018. Kevin Farmer

THIS year's State Budget has a health-focus for the Wide Bay region and residents can breathe a sigh of relief because Member for Maryborough Mr Bruce Saunders said the promise of a $3m hospital business case on the Bundaberg Hospital has been kept.

More than $614million will be invested in healthcare in the Wide Bay region in 2018-19, with the Palaszczuk Government delivering a record health budget that focuses on strengthening frontline services and managing rising demand.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the budget reflected the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to providing quality health services in regional Queensland.

"No matter where in the Wide Bay region you call home, you will have access to high-quality healthcare,” he said.

"Tomorrow's State Budget will deliver on the healthcare commitments we made to Queenslanders at the election.”

"Our State Budget will include a record $18.3billion for health services and infrastructure in Queensland in 2018-19.”

Mr Miles said the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (HHS) will have an operating budget of $614.9million in 2018-19, over $33million more than the previous financial year.

Mr Saunders said the Wide Bay region will experience significant population growth over the next 10 years and the Palaszczuk Government is strengthening frontline health services to meet this growing demand.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering on our election commitments to the Wide Bay region,” Mr Saunders said.

"This includes progressing the $3-million business case for a new or substantially-refurbished Bundaberg Hospital that will determine the best way to meet rising demand for health services in the region.

"In addition, $5.7million will be provided in general growth funding to meet the projected increase in activity including emergency department presentations, elective surgery and outpatients.

"This includes part year commissioning costs for the new Hervey Bay Emergency Department and some additional capacity at Bundaberg Hospital to help alleviate bed pressures,” Mr Saunders said.

The Palaszczuk Government is investing in Health's operating budget by a record $17.3billion in 2018-19, an increase of $729.3million.