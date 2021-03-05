EXCLUSIVE: $2m to help truck M’boro cane to Isis mill

Mr Saunders said cane growers would benefit from the expansion of the Isis Central Sugar Mill and its transport fleet. Picture: Liana Turner

Mr Saunders said cane growers would benefit from the expansion of the Isis Central Sugar Mill and its transport fleet. Picture: Liana Turner

The State Government has provided almost $2 million to assist in purchasing 36 new A lead trailers to transport cane from the Fraser Coast to Isis Central Sugar Mill.

“Following the recent closure of the MSF Sugar Mill at Maryborough, we have been working with the Isis Central Sugar Mill at Childers on a number of options to transport sugar cane from Maryborough to Childers,” Deputy Premier and Minister State Development Steven Miles said.

“The funding will help Isis Central Sugar Mill purchase 36 new A lead trailers to pair with its current fleet of 40 single trailers to increase the current fleet of B-doubles from 32 units to 68 B-double units.

The announcement comes after the Federal Government provided a $2.5 million grant to build a transloader facility in Childers to transport sugarcane from Maryborough, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Assistant Minister Train Manufacturing and Regional Roads and member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the new trailers would be purchased in part from Queensland, and in part from regional New South Wales due to supplier constraints.

“The majority of the new trailers will be purchased right here in Queensland and will have cages fitted to make them fit for purpose,” Mr Saunders said.

“The fit-outs will be undertaken locally so that means more local jobs.

“This action will improve the productivity of the single trailers by 38 to 40 per cent therefore improving the viability and future of crushing cane from the Maryborough area at Isis Central Sugar Mill.

“The additional cane from the region will improve the longer-term viability of the Isis Central Sugar Mill by reducing the cost per tonne for Isis fixed costs.

“In addition to the purchase of the new trailer equipment overhauling the trailers in the existing trailer fleet will also benefit the local economy and support jobs.”

Mr Saunders said the region would benefit from the expansion of the Isis Central Sugar Mill and its transport fleet.

“Isis Central Sugar Mill will now be employing an additional 45 jobs during each cane season,” he said.

“The capital works required to transport and receive cane from the Maryborough district will retain 130 canegrower jobs in Maryborough and 44 transport drivers.

“The sugar industry is an important industry for Queensland.

“This government will always support the industries that are the backbone of Queensland.”