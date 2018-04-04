Menu
ALL BEEF: General manager of Kerwee Feedlot Steve Martin, where the top wagyu beef is produced. INSET: Kiwami beef from the feedlot.
Business

Our exclusive $240 steak: Find it at one restaurant in Oz

Meghan Harris
by
5th Apr 2018 6:16 AM
PRODUCED here on the Darling Downs is a steak so exclusive it is sold at only one restaurant in Australia - and with a price tag of $240.

The 400g hunk of Kiwami wagyu steak can be ordered at a new Gold Coast fine dining restaurant Nineteen at The Star.

The restaurant is on the 19th floor of the new Darling at The Star and is the first and only restaurant in Australia to offer Kiwami beef.

The beef comes from Stockyard Beef and is sourced from pure-bred wagyu cattle fed at the Kerwee feedlot at Jondaryan on the Darling Downs.

The animals are fattened for 400 days on specially designed rations.

The stockyard graders hand-select the carcases that will go into this Kiwami brand to ensure exacting minimum standards in eating quality are maintained.

Kiwami is the Japanese word for exclusive, and the beef certainly lives up to its name. It can't be bought at any butcher shop.

The brand is highly exclusive and can only be found in a selection of five-star restaurants throughout the world.

The Gold Coast restaurant is the first to sell it in Australia but Stockyard chief executive Lachie Hart said one day it might be offered at other high-end eateries in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Stockyard's Kiwami beef represents outstanding excellence," Mr Hart said.

"Kiwami is selected from carcases of the finest Japanese wagyu pedigree.

Kiwami beef comes from Stockyard Beef and is sourced from pure-bred wagyu cattle fed at the Kerwee feedlot at Jondaryan on the Darling Downs.
"Independent assessors grade Stockyard wagyu carcases for their excellence in marbling (intra-muscular fat), presentation and texture.

"Kiwami is hand-selected to provide beef with a combination of silky flavours, tenderness, taste and juiciness that exceed consumer expectations and guarantees the ultimate dining experience."

Stockyard Beef offers several types of beef and is sold and distributed to 16 different countries including Australia.

Toowoomba Chronicle
