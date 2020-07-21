Exclusion zone set up around dangerous CBD fire

An exclusion zone has been set up after a fire broke out in the CBD late last night.

An exclusion zone has been created around a dangerous fire burning in Bundaberg Central.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Hotel about 11pm last night.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act and set up an exclusion zone bound by the Burnett River, Maryborough Street, Woongarra Street and Burrum Street.

Residents within the exclusion zone have been urged to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

