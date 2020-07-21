Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An exclusion zone has been set up after a fire broke out in the CBD late last night.
An exclusion zone has been set up after a fire broke out in the CBD late last night.
News

Exclusion zone set up around dangerous CBD fire

Megan Sheehan
21st Jul 2020 2:21 AM

An exclusion zone has been created around a dangerous fire burning in Bundaberg Central.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Hotel about 11pm last night.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act and set up an exclusion zone bound by the Burnett River, Maryborough Street, Woongarra Street and Burrum Street.

Residents within the exclusion zone have been urged to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

 

Read more about the incident here.

 

Firefighters work to control a blaze at the Federal Hotel.
Firefighters work to control a blaze at the Federal Hotel.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
bundaberg cbd dangerous fire emergency declaration exclusion zone police spotted dog tavern the federal hotel
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAKING THE CAKE: Readers vote for favourite creations

        premium_icon TAKING THE CAKE: Readers vote for favourite creations

        News WITH so many amazing cake makers in the region, it’s no surprise it was a tie for top place in our recent cake poll.

        Tourism spikes as grey nomads bring cash into Burnett

        premium_icon Tourism spikes as grey nomads bring cash into Burnett

        Travel An ease in restrictions and border closures has prompted caravanning retirees to...

        New sports development proposed for Gayndah park

        premium_icon New sports development proposed for Gayndah park

        Council News North Burnett Regional Council is seeking community feedback for a proposed sport...

        Poppy pops up as Bundy’s cutest bub

        premium_icon Poppy pops up as Bundy’s cutest bub

        News LITTLE Poppy Evelyn has just turned seven weeks old and she’s already got a special...