Fire on Fraser Island. Bushfire has been burning across the island. Photo: supplied by Cathedrals on Fraser
EXCLUSION ZONE: Happy Valley off limits

Stuart Fast
6th Dec 2020 4:26 PM

QUEENSLAND Police have set up an exclusion zone at the Happy Valley township on Fraser Island due to a bushfire at the location.

The exclusion zone encompasses Happy Valley Township and extends 20 metres beyond the encompassing dingo fence, including the Yidney Road high tide exit road from the south of township.

The zone continues to the Yidney Rocks bypass road and further to include the Yidney Rocks bypass road south to the Eastern Beach and the housing complex known as the Oaks housing complex Eastern Beach with the zone ending at the southern 40km zone ahead sign.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and urged to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground.

The announcement of the exclusion zone follows QFES issuing a leave order for Happy Valley due to the encroaching bushfire.

