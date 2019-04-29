Menu
Andrew Symonds in the centre of Salter Oval.
Andrew Symonds in the centre of Salter Oval. Brian Cassidy
Exciting times ahead for Bundy's booming cricket

by Geordi Offord
29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
CRICKET is the sport that continues to grow in Bundaberg and there are some exciting times ahead.

Projects such as the Kendalls Flat masterplan, the Bulls Masters Country Challenge and renovations to their home ground at Salter Oval are just a few of the many things happening for the sport.

In Bundaberg, the game has seen a whopping 25 per cent increase in participation numbers, with female players making up 15 per cent of the junior players.

Bundaberg Cricket Association treasurer Shaun Rose said a lot of hard work had gone into the growth.

"It's come from a lot of hard work and sitting down and realising that we needed to come up with a bit of a strategy and try a few new things,” he said.

"For example, the Aussie Home Loans T20 Premier League generated massive interest in town and increased the following, we've had Bulls Masters for the last two years which has really assisted and helped on the junior and senior sides.

"We've introduced a social T20 competition on Sundays for those who want to play a bit of cricket but can't commit every week or just want to play here and there.

"We've thought about what's stopping people from playing cricket and what we can do to make it more exciting or get those people back into it.”

Mr Rose said both BCA and council had no intentions of moving cricket away from Salter Oval.

In the next two weeks, $125,000 worth of improvements and renovations will begin at the ground, including a new roof on the clubhouse, a new canteen and kitchen, and new change rooms, which will also benefit Bundaberg Rugby League.

"Cricket has grown and two venues are vital, council are fully supportive of that,” he said. "Salter Oval and Kendalls Flat are part of Bundaberg Cricket and they will continue to be part of Bundaberg Cricket for at least the next 20 years.

"Both venues are currently getting new 20-year leases drafted by council.

"The entire council has been working really closely with us.”

Cricket fans can catch some action at the May Day Carnival at Kendalls Flat from Saturday, May 4, which is run by the Bundaberg Veterans Cricket Club. The carnival will see 14 veteran teams from all around Queensland.

Mr Rose said veterans cricket was one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

"It illustrates cricket is a growing sport in our region,” he said.

