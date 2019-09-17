Exciting project: Update on the Gateway to moor development

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Impressions for The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads.

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Impressions for The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads.

WITH more than 30 per cent of the harbour dredged, the latest update on The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads is sure to float your boats — eventually.

The Gateway project manager Gary Milne confirmed the development was progressing well with work in the marina and growing interest in the berths.

Similar to the workings of the ocean, there was plenty going on beneath the surface.

Mr Milne said they have started operational works for the first stage which encapsulates critical services and infrastructure works that are required on land.

“We are also developing our environmental management plan and are consulting on our traffic management requirements,” he said.

“Other behind the scenes works include marine engineering on revetment walls, land audit and surveying, landscape architecture and design, tidal works, fuel storage arrangements, stormwater planning, acoustic amenity, urban design and boardwalk tenure, coastal protection, roadworks and access, essential pressure testing for fire compliance and public passenger transport review.”

The next phase of dredging is expected to recommence in approximately two months.

Among the challenges of dredging the area is that the seabed comprises not only of sand, but also rock.

“Removing the rock requires a different process, and a different type of dredging equipment than what we have been using to date,” Mr Milne said.

“It is our goal to ensure deep water access for larger vessels, and it is important to BH Developments that we ensure this part of the process is managed correctly.

“So important in fact that we have purchased our own dredge, that has just been shipped up from the Gold Coast.”

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Impressions for The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads.

With approval already granted to build berths over 7ha of “wet lease” area, the first stage of berths are expected to be opening mid-2020.

At the same time as the first marina berths are being constructed, the existing hard stand and chandlery building will be upgraded to provide secure parking, a new chandlery/general store, bathroom amenities including shower facilities and a manager’s office.

A 24-hour automated fuel dock will also be built and operating.

Mr Milne said the land based project is governed by DA approval once they receive DA approval, they expect construction will commence shortly thereafter.

“Land based construction to establish the new marina village is expected to commence in 2020 following Development Approval from Bundaberg Regional Council,” he said.

“This is planned to include 28 self-contained rooms for short stay accommodation overlooking the harbour, a bakery/cafe and ground floor commercial offices.

“In addition to this, the first of the waterfront boutique apartment buildings will be constructed containing 36 x 1-4 bedroom apartments.”

With plenty of work underway, they’re also “delighted” with more than 100 inquiries about the berthing allocations.

“Interestingly, the majority of the expressions of interest are for long term berths of 1 year, with a view to potential purchase,” he said.

“While our berths are not for sale at this time, those who have leased a berth will receive first rights to buy a berth should they be released for sale.

“Outside of berthing inquiries, we have also received numerous inquiries for retail space and apartment sales.”

Anyone with an interest in berths or commercial opportunities are urged to visit www.gatewaymarina.com.au