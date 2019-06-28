Exciting new shop set to fire up Childers

FORGET the new sheriff in town, there's a new store coming to town and it's bringing a little bit of the west with it.

Opening along Churchill St in Childers on Monday is The Western Attic.

And despite the name it's more than a room in the roof.

It's a new store with gifts for all the local horse and western enthusiasts.

Owner Maxine Ralph said she arrived in the region on Monday last week and has been busily preparing to open in her new-found home.

With a drive to stock items that were a little bit different, she said there was nothing like her shop in the area.

Having spent the past few years in Townsville with the other store, Ms Ralph said it was the climate and the fishing that had drawn her to the region, setting up shop in the main street.

After experiencing the floods up north last year, Ms Ralph said the lovely weather around the region was a big draw card.

Already she said she had been met with great feedback about the store.

In fact already she has sold two T-shirts and the doors aren't officially open.

She said it was hard to say what sold the best, but the cow-hide products, tin signs and T-shirts had been popular in the past.

Ms Ralph said importing the stock herself, she was able to keep good prices on the cow-hide products.

Other items vary from wall pieces to overnight bags, wallets, throw rugs, wall tapestry, caps and more.

However she doesn't stock clothes or boots.

Having started this business in 2004, Ms Ralph said she couldn't remember where the name of her store originated, but she comes from a business background and has had a horse all her life.

Ms Ralph said she even had a stint in the rodeo world.

While the store will be open on Monday, moving forward she said her opening hours would probably be 9am-4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.

The store is at 89 Churchill St. Just look for the life-sized western statues out the front.

For more information on The Western Attic, or to see some of the stock head to the Facebook page.