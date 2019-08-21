Exciting new projects happening at Coral Cove Golf Club

GRAB THE POPCORN: Coral Cove Golf Club's Cameron Longhurst is excited to bring family movie nights to the club.

A NEW face in town has brought a fresh flood of ideas to reinvigorate the Coral Cove Golf Club, with family movie nights set to kick off soon.

New head chef at the club, Cameron Longhurst said over the past three months, he'd made several overhauls to the way things were done at the club.

This included opening up the top level of the club for the restaurant, which has since seen two wedding receptions hosted at the venue.

He said he'd seen the venue as a "blank canvas” to build upon, and the idea for a home-style cinema hosting Saturday night movie nights soon came to mind.

"I saw the projector and got the speakers out and I thought 'look at that', and at night it looks great,” Mr Longhurst said.

"The kids can bring beanbags and get comfortable (watching a movie) while their parents enjoy a meal, too.

"The members are excited for it ... it's like a cinema experience but with dining for the adults.”

Local artwork now features on the once blank walls, and is also up for sale.

He said he wanted to get the community excited about what was happening at Coral Cove.

"Something out here on Saturday night would be great for the community,” he said.

For more information on the movie nights, such as dates and pricing, head to https://bit.ly/33NCLiQ.