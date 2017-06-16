Exciting new drive-through opening in Eagle Boys building

Coffee Please Mate owner Renae Modrow outside the new drive-through premises in Bourbong Street.

A BUNDABERG mum of three is embarking on an exciting new venture by opening a drive-through coffee shop in the former Eagle Boys building.

Renee Modrow said she knew what it was like to be on a busy school run without time to stop for a cuppa, but now she hoped to make that easier for people.

"You can just drive through and get it," she said.

Through the drive-through we've got your coffee, pies, sausage rolls, chicken and gravy rolls and sandwiches."

For those who stop into the shop, they can build their own sandwich.

"We've got a sandwich bar," she said.

"There's also a range of gluten free food."

Mrs Modrow had been studying counselling and was considering a degree in psychology when a friend mentioned the shop was available.

"I thought, 'that's not a bad idea'," she said.

The cafe's name - Coffee Please Mate - came about after discussions with family and Mrs Modrow's son thought it sounded fun and everyone agreed.

The name fits what Mrs Modrow hopes will be a true-blue Australian theme, along with their kangaroo logo.

The Bourbong St cafe will cater for a range of needs with full cream, skim, lactose-free, almond and rice milks on offer.

There will also be salad bowls for those looking to chow down on some lighter options.

Along with employing around 20 local people, Mrs Modrow said she'd enlisted the help of a local baker so specially make her bread rolls.

"A local baker has designed my bread rolls," she said.

"I wanted some 10-inch baguettes and they've made me my own.

"They actually designed them for me so it was good."

Mrs Modrow said the cafe would use Coast Coffee and would be open over many hours.

"To start with, we'll trial being open seven days a week," she said.

Fridays and Saturdays will see the cafe open till 10.30pm.

The drive-through will open from 5am daily, with the cafe opening at 7am.

The cafe opens this weekend.