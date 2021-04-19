Exciting new digital future for the NewsMail

For more than 90 years, the NewsMail has covered the Bundaberg region with passion and pride because we're locals and we live here.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the NewsMail finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won't change is our passion for local news.

Bundaberg-based reporters will continue to cover issues and events in the region that matter to our local readers.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Bundaberg region. We work for you, and that won't change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at news-mail.com.au) will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

We will continue to showcase great local stories and campaign on issues that really matter.

YOUR TEAM COVERING LOCAL NEWS

Megan Sheehan is the editor of the NewsMail. She joined the Bundaberg team in 2020 with more than 15 years' experience in regional media.

Crystal Jones is the NewsMail's digital producer and covers breaking news, leads the social media strategy and oversees website curation.

Mikayla Haupt has followed ongoing rural and agricultural issues, health, sport and politics.

Geordi Offord is focused on covering court and also has a background in agriculture and rural reporting.

Rhylea Millar is passionate about local business and touching human interest stories in the Bundaberg community.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the region.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day's news, will continue to be available.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of The Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and, in coming weeks, customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that - and other key things - after we launch.

From the rural areas to the sea we’ve got the Bundaberg region covered.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you're into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we're not going anywhere.

