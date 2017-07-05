26°
Exciting development for Bundaberg's RV park plans

Jim Alouat
| 5th Jul 2017 7:08 AM
TRAVELLERS: Ken and Judy Reed from Wollongong on a previous stay in the region, would no doubt welcome the new RV park.
TRAVELLERS: Ken and Judy Reed from Wollongong on a previous stay in the region, would no doubt welcome the new RV park. Paul Donaldson BUN150716RV1

BUNDABERG could be a step closer to being declared an RV-friendly city if a development application for a 24-hour tourist park is approved.

The idea of an RV park has gathered momentum since Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey came to power.

Cr Dempsey pledged to deliver an "RV super park” to the region during his campaign.

Last year, the council sought an expression of interest for two locations earmarked as potential sites for an RV park - the old showgrounds and a block of land adjacent to North Bundaberg IGA.

While the North Bundaberg site did not attract any interest, Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia has lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council to establish a land-lease agreement with the council to manage a facility at the old showgrounds.

RV FRIENDLY: RV homes, Caravan and Campers at Bargara Beach Caravan Park. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
RV FRIENDLY: RV homes, Caravan and Campers at Bargara Beach Caravan Park. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN150716RV3

The application says the proposal will meet "a need for an RV park that is currently not available in Bundaberg” without detracting from existing tourist parks.

The park will be restricted to use by CMCA members solely, will cater for up to 50 RVs at one time with a restricted, short-term duration of stay and have an on-site caretaker.

The proposal also suggests that if approved, Bundaberg would then be able to join the list of towns throughout Australia that are declared as RV friendly - leading to a significant boost to tourism and the local economy.

Cr Dempsey said during the EOI process some residents adjacent to the showgrounds site voiced concerns but this appeared to be based on fears that this would be a large, unregulated facility.

"CMCA members are basically grey nomads and are simply seeking a safe and secure location with good accessibility to services, preferably within walking distance,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This is a section of the caravan and motorhome market that was bypassing our region.”

The application comes as the city prepares to host the CMCA National Rally in October, with more than 1000 RVs and 2000 people expected to arrive in Bundaberg.

The week-long event will be held at the Recreation Precinct from October 9-16.

Topics:  bundaberg campervan and motorhome club of australia jack dempsey rv park

