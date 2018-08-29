Exciting business vision brewing atop prime location

BUSINESS VISION: Jaydn Langdon, 23, has big plans for his shipping-container cafe Rue Bourbon, which sits on one of the Coast's prime locations with ocean views.

INSPIRED by New Orleans and atop one of the best locations on the Coast, Jaydn Langdon serves up a hot brew from his unique venue, Rue Bourbon.

At just 23, Mr Langdon threw in his real estate and construction job to "plonk down" a shipping container, build a deck and take advantage of the prime view at 89 Burnett Street.

Coffee had always been Mr Langdon's passion, so he "nagged and nagged and nagged" until the owners said "yes".

Besides the parking, a "commodity in Buderim", the appeal of the formerly vacant lot speaks for itself.

"The location on top of the hill, looking at the view, no one on the Coast has that," Mr Langdon said.

Overheads are low and Mr Langdon said business is better than expected since he opened in March.

"It's worked out a lot cheaper than having leased a shop, giving me a good time to establish a business before anything happens with the land," he said.

He's serving up Brisbane's Semi-Pro Coffee now, but Mr Langdon's vision is to take his culinary skills from the home kitchen to the public's plate.

The name, fit-out and potential future of the shop was inspired by Bourbon St, New Orleans which is among Mr Langdon's bucket-list locations. He loves the style and smoked meats, which the southern state is famous for, and hopes to open up a kitchen nearby or on site if development allowed.

Talawood Pty Ltd bought the 2.09ha parcel of land for $1.65 million in 2016. It neighbours a vacant shop on 1386sq m of land, which sold to a separate buyer in July this year for $1.2 million.

Mr Langdon said he didn't know the plans for the land, but said for now he's enjoying the "relaxed, very chill" location with his three colleagues.