Exciting additions coming to region's dog parks

GIVE IT A GO: Bundaberg Dog Sports Club trainer Barb Taylor said agility equipment was a terrific training tool for dogs.

GIVE IT A GO: Bundaberg Dog Sports Club trainer Barb Taylor said agility equipment was a terrific training tool for dogs.

YOUR pooches will be barking for joy with the new agility equipment set to be installed in four four dog-off leash areas in the region.

The new equipment comes as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's 2019-20 budget and councillor Scott Rowleson said it was an initiative that he was confident would be welcomed by the community.

"As a region we are passionate about our pets and based on community feedback we know residents are looking for council to continue investing in our off leash areas,” Cr Rowleson said.

"It's terrific to see this funding set aside for agility equipment at all four dog off-leash areas as well as a seating and shelter area at Daph Geddes Park.”

Cr Rowleson said the selection of equipment would be made to suit all dog intelligence and health levels.

"Council is still in discussions with potential suppliers to finalise the types of equipment that we can include but we hope to see them installed before the end of the year.”

He said by using the equipment, dog owners could potentially see an improvement in pet behaviour.

"Using dog agility equipment can actually increase the owner's off-leash control of their dog,” Cr Rowleson said.

"Being able to climb, jump and weave also fulfils a dog's natural instincts and as such will be something they enjoy.”

Bundaberg Dog Sports Club trainer Barb Taylor said agility equipment was a terrific training tool for dogs.

She encouraged all pet owners to try out the dog agility equipment when installed.