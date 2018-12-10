Menu
Former CFMEU boss Dave Hanna has pleaded not guilty. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
News

Ex-CFMEU boss denies destroying documents

by Alexandria Utting
10th Dec 2018 3:41 PM
EX- CFMEU boss David Hanna has denied destroying boxes of documents at his Brisbane home hours after the union received a summons to appear at a royal commission three years ago.

Former CFMEU union leader David Hanna.
Hanna has pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane District Court to destroying, concealing or mutilating documents that could have been required as evidence in the 2015 Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption.

He is alleged to have taken truck loads of documents from the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union offices in Bowen Hills to his home in Cornubia and destroyed them with other staff between April 1-4, 2014.

Crown prosecutor Glen Rice told the court it was alleged the CFMEU's Melbourne office received a notice to produce documents and appear in the royal commission at 1.50pm on April 1 and an email was later sent by the national secretary instructing union officials, including Hanna, of how to comply with the summons.

"On the afternoon of the 1st of April, the day the notice was circulated, Mr Hanna arranged for two union employees … to each bring a trailer to take large boxes from the office to his residence …," Mr Rice said.

Hanna told one staff member to cover the CCTV cameras at the office during the loading of the documents, the crown allege.

The next day, Hanna allegedly instructed the same staff to return to his property and burn the documents "in a fire pit", the court heard.

The staff then made a second trip to the office and loaded more boxes into a "horse trailer" and were asked to burn the boxes, the jury was told.

Half way through the alleged burning of the documents, the staff allegedly phoned to advise Hanna there were too many documents to dispose of by burning, the court was told.

"There were so many boxes, so many documents that that attempt was unsuccessful," Mr Rice said.

The court heard Hanna allegedly said he would "find another way to get rid of the documents" and later called a truck to take the documents to the tip.

During Mr Rice's opening address he told the jury other staff members told police the documents were disposed of during an annual office clean-up that was delayed until April that year after the CFMEU merged with the Building Labourers Federation.

    Local Partners