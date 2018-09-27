'Exceptionally rare' tropical cyclone forms east of QLD

IN WHAT has been labelled an 'exceptionally rare' occurrence by Australian weather experts for this time of year, a tropical cyclone has formed well east of Australia.

While the Australian region's tropical cyclone season doesn't start until November, Tropical Cyclone Liua formed in Fiji waters overnight.

The storm, which is currently a category 1 and is expected to intensify to a category 2, poses no threat to Australia but is intriguing weather experts.

Tropical cyclone forms in Fiji waters.

WeatherWatch meteorologist Anthony Cornelius shared the development on social media this morning.

"Tropical Cyclone Liua develops well east of Australia. Yes you read right, it's September and there's a tropical cyclone," Mr Cornelius said.

"It's still outside of Australia's area of responsibility and has been named by the Fiji Met service.

"Nonetheless, it's amazing and exceptionally rare to see a named tropical cyclone so early in the season."