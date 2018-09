BLAZE: A rural fire crew attended the scene of an excavator on fire alongside an urban crew last night.

BLAZE: A rural fire crew attended the scene of an excavator on fire alongside an urban crew last night. Tessa Mapstone

AN EXCAVATOR has caught fire overnight in Bucca.

A QFES spokesman confirmed that an urban and a rural crew worked to extinguish the excavator when it caught fire around midnight.

The spokesman said the incident was being treated as non-suspicious at the time.