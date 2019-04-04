Riders at the Magen Warlick clinic. Photo credit to Mackenzie Irvine Photography Your Story EXCA World Champion visits Agnes Water Active Riders

Saturday 30th March brought international horse trainer/clinician, Magen Warlick, to Agnes Water to hold a one day clinic in horsemanship and obstacles. Magen holds many titles to her name but in the past 3 years has excelled in Extreme Cowboy Racing. 2016 saw her competing for the first year in EXCA and she came home with the Reserve Pro World Championship title. 2017 saw her just powering on and she took out EXCA Pro High Point, EXCA Futurity World Champion, EXCA Pro World Champion and Overall EXCA World Champion. Magen also was invited to compete at the prestigous Calgary Stampede and came home with Reserve Champion. Calgary Stampede is an invite only competition with 10 of the best trainers battling it out for the title. Last year she won the Calgary Stampede Cowboy Up competition and also took out Futurity division in the EXCA World Championships. She has had an amazing start to this year already winning the 2019 Top Horse Competition (another invite only competition). To say we were excited to have Magen visit our little town and share her knowledge with us was an understatement. 9 riders, plus fence sitters, benefitted from her time here with us, learning about keeping our horses soft and supple with minimum contact, as well as working over obstacles. To see the riders progress throughout the day was amazing and hearing comments from them about how easily they could understand Magen, her lessons and apply the principles was a blessing.



The following day, 2 of our members travelled to Hervey Bay bright and early to compete in the first EXCA competition in the region. Donna McLoughlin and Bronwyn Lynch competed in the members only morning session as invited guests. Then in the afternoon they competed in both Novice and Intermediate divisions. Both horses went exceptionally well and improved with each run. The course was completely different each run and kept them busy remembering where to go. Bronwyn won the Novice division against 15 riders and also took out 3rd in the Intermediate. It was unbelievably close in the Novice with exactly the same scores for obstacles and horsemanship between first and second place. It came down to Bronwyn being 1 second faster than second place. Both ladies had so much fun and learnt so much on the day by scribing with the judge in the morning and watching the Non-Pro and Pro divisions in the afternoon.



This Sunday, 7th April, AWAR will be holding a Scavenger Hunt on horseback and everyone is welcome to participate. It is $25 to enter (plus $15 day membership for non members) with 60% of that going back into prize money. We have also had some lovely prizes donated by local businesses including Discovery Coast Produce, Agnes Water SPAR, Latino Cafe, Aussie Hair by Bronwyn (horse hair jewellery), Ben Wieland Horse Breaking and Aussie Quick Quilts. For anyone wishing to come along, please be ready at 161 Bicentennial Drive, Agnes Water by 9.30am for discussion on how the day will be run.



The following fortnight is Easter Sunday and we will be doing an Easter Egg hunt as a group. For more details on either of these events please visit our Agnes Water Active Riders facebook page.



