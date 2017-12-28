Exact location to sink Tobruk yet to be determined

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE exact location where the ex-HMAS Tobruk will be scuttled off the coast of Burrum Heads is yet to be determined.



With the scuttling deadline set for June 2018, a spokesman from the Wide Bay Regional Dive Wreck Advisory Group said it's likely the ship would be scuttled very close to the spot originally recommended by the group.



The original plan for the Tobruk's resting place was 25.13 nautical miles from the Urangan Boat Harbour entrance and 22.78 nautical miles from the Burnett River entrance.



A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Science said the planning process was still underway.



A State Government website devoted to tracking the various stages of the scuttling of the retired Navy ship said the placement of the ship must be carefully selected to ensure correct depth and orientation is achieved. The Advisory Group spokesman said tonnes of material has been removed from the vessel, some of which would be recycled and the rest disposed at dumping sites.



"Everything seems to be right on track," the spokesman said. Birdon has been undertaking ship-keeping services on the vessel in the Port of Bundaberg and was the contractor behind the successful preparation and scuttling of ex-HMAS Canberra.



